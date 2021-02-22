Another Rhode Islander has joined the Biden Administration

Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I highly recommend that you binge-watch “Your Honor” and then take the rest of the week off to think about it. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here.

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 123,145 confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, after adding 289 new cases. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 1.7 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 17.3 percent. The state announced nine more deaths, bringing the total to 2,376. There were 177 people in the hospital, and 60,776 residents were full vaccinated.

We’re all still waiting for Governor Gina Raimondo to be confirmed as US Commerce secretary, but one of her former top aides has already joined President Joe Biden’s administration.

Gabe Amo, a Pawtucket native and Moses Brown graduate, has been named the deputy director in Office of Intergovernmental affairs, according to a White House spokesman.

Amo, 33, is expected to be the liaison between Biden and state and local elected officials across the country, and is focused on building support for the president’s economic recovery plan. He reports to Julie Chavez Rodriguez, the granddaughter of American labor leader Cesar Chavez.

Amo graduated from Wheaton College and was a Marshall Scholar at the University of Oxford. He worked in the same office for President Barack Obama before joining Raimondo’s staff as director of public engagement and community affairs. He was a senior advisor on her reelection campaign in 2018 and worked on Mike Bloomberg’s failed campaign for president before jumping on board with Biden.

There has been chatter in Rhode Island political circles that Amo will run for statewide office at some point, although it’s unclear if that will come in 2022 when there will be open spots for secretary of state, treasurer, and lieutenant governor.

⚓ My latest: Incoming Governor Dan McKee’s top priority is going to be COVID-19, but he’s also inheriting another controversial issue that has had a turbulent rollout and carries all kinds of political implications as he heads into his 2022 reelection campaign: the Providence school takeover. Read more.

⚓ Alexa Gagosz answers some of the most commonly asked questions about Rhode Island’s vaccination process. Read more.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with Ashley Gomez, a Brown University Hazeltine Fellow, is researching how COVID-19 is impacting the health and socio-economic statuses of Latinas in Providence and New York City. E-mail Alexa with suggestions for this weekly interview. Read more.

⚓ Brown University School of Public Health Dean Dr. Ashish K. Jha and professor Brandon D.L. Marshall write that the US needs to sanction safe injection sites to prevent overdose deaths. Read more.

⚓ Politics: My colleague Jazmine Ulloa writes that history provides no real playbook for Republican congressional leaders as they battle with rank-and-file members over the party’s conspiratorial direction. Read more.

⚓ Poverty: This is a powerful piece in the Globe’s Ideas section from a woman who faced homelessness as a child. Read more.

⚓ Health: The Globe’s editorial board writes that it’s time to fix the Affordable Care Act. Read more.

⚓ Sports: Here are the winners and losers from baseball’s winter free agency. Read more.

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island.

⚓ Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee is scheduled to talk to the House Small Business Committee at 5 p.m.

⚓ The Senate Oversight Committee will discuss Rhode Island COVID-19 vaccination program at 5:30 p.m.

⚓ Brown University’s Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs is hosting a virtual discussion on where and how vaccination implementation is working.

