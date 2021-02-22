fb-pixel Skip to main content

Bellingham man, 31, identified as victim in fatal Uxbridge crash

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated February 22, 2021, 15 minutes ago

The man who was killed after his truck struck a guardrail on Route 146 in Uxbridge then slammed into a Jersey barrier before coming to rest in shallow standing water on Sunday, was identified as a 31-year-old of Bellingham, State Police said Monday.

The driver, Robert Bilodeau III, was determined to be deceased at the scene after he was ejected from the vehicle, a statement from State Police spokesman David Procopio said. The truck’s passenger, a 35-year-old Millville man, was extricated from the truck by Uxbridge fire and taken to UMass-Lakeville Hospitalwith serious injuries.

State Police responded to the crash at 3:25 p.m. Sunday.

Bilodeau’s 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on Route 146 when he lost control of the vehicle, State Police said. It then exited the road’s western edge before hitting a guardrail and veered across all travel lanes before striking a jersey barrier and guardrail on the eastern edge of the road.

The impact of the crash sent the truck airborne, and it rolled down an embankment, coming to rest in a pool of shallow standing water, State Police said.

Officials believe Bilodeau was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, while the passenger was.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by State Police.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.

