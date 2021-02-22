Bellingham man, 31, identified as victim in fatal Uxbridge crash

The man who was killed after his truck struck a guardrail on Route 146 in Uxbridge then slammed into a Jersey barrier before coming to rest in shallow standing water on Sunday, was identified as a 31-year-old of Bellingham, State Police said Monday.
The driver, Robert Bilodeau III, was determined to be deceased at the scene after he was ejected from the vehicle, a statement from State Police spokesman David Procopio said. The truck’s passenger, a 35-year-old Millville man, was extricated from the truck by Uxbridge fire and taken to UMass-Lakeville Hospitalwith serious injuries.
State Police responded to the crash at 3:25 p.m. Sunday.
Bilodeau’s 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on Route 146 when he lost control of the vehicle, State Police said. It then exited the road’s western edge before hitting a guardrail and veered across all travel lanes before striking a jersey barrier and guardrail on the eastern edge of the road.
The impact of the crash sent the truck airborne, and it rolled down an embankment, coming to rest in a pool of shallow standing water, State Police said.
Officials believe Bilodeau was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, while the passenger was.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by State Police.
