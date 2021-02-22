The Black history I carry with me: Kaasim Abdal-Khallaq Davis

“My name is Kaasim Abdal-Khallaq Davis and I want to celebrate New England Black History by honoring our family business: A Nubian Notion.

A Beautiful Resistance is celebrating Black History Month by amplifying local stories of change-makers and the people inspired by them.

For nearly five decades, A Nubian Notion was a flagship store in what is now known as Nubian Square. It started in my grandfather, Malik Abdal-Khallaq’s, barbershop in 1962 and expanded to convenience stores, boutiques, and a record store. There were stores in Ruggles, Cambridge, and on Newbury Street, too. They were among the first Afrocentric stores in America. My grandfather was often sought out by people such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, Ali, Sonny Liston, Jim Brown, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, and Malcolm X. A Nubian Notion was a hub of Black pride.”

Kaasim Abdal-Khallaq Davis is a singer, model, and actor. He continues the family tradition with a clothing brand: Nubian is a Lifestyle.

