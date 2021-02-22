Christine Amendola, Army veteran awarded Bronze Star, named deputy chief of Reading police

Amendola, who joined Reading police as a patrol officer in 2006, will step into the position on March 1, a statement from Town Manager Bob LeLacheur said. Amendola rose through the ranks of the department, most recently serving as a lieutenant. There, she oversaw community service and traffic and safety officers, as well as directing the administration of firearms licensing, animal control and parking enforcement operations while co-supervising the crisis intervention team.

Christine M. Amendola, an Army veteran awarded the Bronze Star for her combat service in Afghanistan, was named deputy chief of Reading police Monday, the first woman to hold that rank, town officials said.

Christine Amendola will be named Deputy Chief of the Reading Police Department.

Amendola earned the Bronze Star during her time as a staff sergeant serving in Afghanistan for “exceptionally meritorious service in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.”

“Staff Sergeant Amendola’s personal courage and commitment to mission accomplishment in a combat zone, under the most extreme of circumstances, greatly contributed to the success of Operation Enduring Freedom,” US Army Major General John F. Campbell wrote in the commendation.

In the military, Amendola earned an Army Commendation Medal, and Army Achievement Medals in addition to the Bronze Star. She served as a gunner, sergeant, staff sergeant, and detachment first sargeant, according to the statement.

Reading Police Chief David J. Clark said he was “thrilled” to have Amendola as deputy chief.

“I am absolutely thrilled to have Christine as deputy chief. She is a proven leader and distinguished member of our department who will only continue to grow and contribute in her new role,” Clark said. “This promotion is well-earned, and I have no doubt she will remain a tremendous asset to the department and the Town of Reading.”

Amendola also works as a field training officer for new recruits, as well as the Reading police’s training manager and accreditation manager, the statement said.

She is unrelated to Danny Amendola, the former New England Patriot.

