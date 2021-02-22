Coating of snow, rain coming to Mass. on Monday

An area of rain and snow will cross the region on Monday afternoon and evening.

Low pressure is going to move to the west of us and swing a cold front through Monday night. At the same time there will be a little area of low pressure along the New Jersey coastline moving northeastward.

The sky was bright and blue on Sunday but things will go downhill at the beginning of the workweek.

There’s enough mild air associated with the system. So, I’m not concerned with any accumulating snow east of Route 128 and frankly even east of Route 495. Anything that sticks would be light.

Any snow accumulation will be confined well west of the coastline Monday. Dave Epstein

The precipitation will be moving into the area sometime Monday afternoon and continuing through the first few hours of the evening. Over inland areas, the precipitation will start as snow, and it could come down quite hard for a while around the late afternoon and evening commute.

We’re likely to see just a coating on the existing snow around the 128 belt but increasing to two or three inches as you get into Worcester county and especially those higher elevations.

While this certainly is not a big deal, those of you traveling Monday afternoon and evening in the areas with snow should be aware that roads are likely to become somewhat slick and the snow could come down hard enough to create some visibility issues.

The weather improves Tuesday. Although there’s going to be some clouds on Tuesday, it looks quite mild with some of the more significant melting we’ve seen in a while. There is still over a foot of snow in many areas west of the coastline, and this is going to take a while to melt.

There is a foot or more of snow across east-central Massachusetts. NOAA

There’s also a significant amount of ice under the snow and that takes even more energy to melt. Meaning, it’s likely to be a while before bare ground appears in a significant portion of the area away from the water.

After more melting of the snowpack Wednesday and Thursday, some colder air does arrive for the conclusion of the workweek. Temperatures will likely stay in the lower 30s in spite of brilliant sunshine.

One last side note about a recent solar storm. There could be some Aurora activity this week in parts of the mid-latitudes. Whether or not this materializes and comes this far south is a big question. But if this looks more likely, you can be sure I will tweeting and writing about it as soon as I know more.



