Colorado woman injured after crashing snowmobile into N.H. river

A Colorado woman sustained a serious hip injury after she crashed a rented snowmobile into the Swift River in northern New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Joan Ims, 55, of Conifer, Colo., was driving the snowmobile around 3 p.m. Sunday near a section of trail that dead-ends at a turn-around near the river, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement. Instead of stopping the vehicle, Ims grabbed the throttle, which sent her 30 feet off the trail and into the water.

Ims called for help with a personal locating beacon since there was no cellular service in the area, the statement said. First responders traveled 9 miles by snowmobile from the trailhead to reach Ims and transported her out to an ambulance around 5 p.m..