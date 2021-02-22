Divers return to Wareham reservoir in search of person who fell through ice

Rescue divers returned to the scene of a small bog reservoir in Wareham Monday morning where a person is believed to have fallen through the ice, fire officials said.
Wareham fire first responded to the scene at 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon as part of a rescue operation, which had turned into a recovery operation by late Sunday night, according to Wareham Fire Captain Mark Rogers.
The recovery effort was called off for the evening at 10:55 p.m. Sunday night, according to a Facebook post from the Wareham Department of Natural Resources.
Wareham fire is assisting the Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team and Massachusetts State Police with the recovery operation, a tweet from Wareham fire said.
Advertisement
The bog is in the area of 786 County Road, the Department of Natural Resources said.
Abington fire and Duxbury fire assisted on the scene of the reservoir Sunday night, according to tweets from the departments.
Officials urged residents to avoid the area to allow first responders to operate efficiently.
All companies continue to work at the dive incident in Wareham. Multiple departments/members of PCTRT responding and on-scene. pic.twitter.com/PRwkpi7WI0— Plymouth County TRT (@PCTRT) February 21, 2021
Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.