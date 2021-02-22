Divers return to Wareham reservoir in search of person who fell through ice

Rescue divers returned to the scene of a small bog reservoir in Wareham Monday morning where a person is believed to have fallen through the ice, fire officials said.

Wareham fire first responded to the scene at 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon as part of a rescue operation, which had turned into a recovery operation by late Sunday night, according to Wareham Fire Captain Mark Rogers.

The recovery effort was called off for the evening at 10:55 p.m. Sunday night, according to a Facebook post from the Wareham Department of Natural Resources.