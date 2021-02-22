Divers searching for person who may have fallen through ice in Wareham

Rescue divers are searching for a person believed to have fallen through the ice on a small bog reservoir in Wareham on Sunday, according to the town Department of Natural Resources.
The Plymouth County dive team was activated to help in the search, according to a tweet from the Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team posted at 5:17 p.m. The fire departments in Abington and Duxbury also said on Twitter that members of their staffs were assisting with the search.
The bog is in the area of 786 County Road, the Department of Natural Resources said in a Facebook post.
Images posted on Twitter show several divers searching the bog. Officials asked people to stay clear of the area as the search continues.
Rescue officials in Wareham were not available for comment. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
All companies continue to work at the dive incident in Wareham. Multiple departments/members of PCTRT responding and on-scene. pic.twitter.com/PRwkpi7WI0— Plymouth County TRT (@PCTRT) February 21, 2021
