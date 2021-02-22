Fire erupts in a Boston three-family home, displacing 7 people

A two-alarm fire broke out in a three-family home in Boston Monday afternoon, displacing seven people, fire officials said.
The fire at 127 Magnolia St. broke out around 1 p.m. Monday, said Brian Alkins, a department spokesman. When firefighters arrived they saw flames and smoke billowing from the first floor and extending to the second. Firefighters struck a second alarm, believing the fire had traveled to the third floor but it had not.
Seven people and two cats were displaced, a tweet from the Boston Fire Department said.
No one was injured in the blaze, Alkins said.
The fire caused approximately $200,000 in damages to the home, and the origin and cause of the fire remains under investigation, Alkins said.
The Magnolia Street fire was the second to break out in Boston on Monday. A fire erupted at 54 Mansfield St. in Brighton around 11 a.m., Boston fire said in a tweet.
No one was injured in that blaze, but a dog perished.
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.