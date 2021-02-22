Man who set in motion gunfire that cost Dawnn Jaffier her life has murder conviction thrown out

In a unanimous ruling, the Supreme Judicial Court said Suffolk prosecutors did not marshal enough evidence against Wesson Colas, who pointed — but did not fire — a pistol at a man who did fire the bullets that killed 26-year-old Jaffier in Dorchester in 2014. ( Keith Williams was convicted as the triggerman during the same trial with Colas. His appeal is pending before the SJC.)

The state’s highest court Monday threw out the first degree murder conviction of a Boston man who set in motion the gunfire that claimed the life of Dawnn Jaffier hours before she was to participate in the 2014 Caribbean Festival in Boston.

Advertisement

“There is no evidence that the defendant possessed a loaded firearm ... [or] fired the gun either before or after Williams fired at him. The fact that, in the midst of an argument, the defendant pointed a firearm at an opponent is not enough to carry the Commonwealth’s burden” to support the murder charge, Justice Frank M. Gaziano wrote for the court. “The act of pointing a firearm at someone is not, standing alone, sufficient ‘use’ of that firearm to infer an intent to kill.”

The court ordered a new trial for Colas, but said it could only be for the lesser charge of second degree murder. Until Monday’s ruling, Colas was serving a sentence of life without parole; if tried and convicted for second degree murder, he could be eligible for parole.

Jaffier’s death shocked the city and her family who established the Light of Dawnn scholarship program in her memory — and is scheduled to honor nonprofits and Boston high school students tomorrow in an online event.

“Though only 26 years old, Dawnn had begun a promising career in Boston’s nonprofit community, holding direct service positions at the West End House, Playworks, City Year and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston,’' her biography on the foundation site reads. " She understood firsthand the important role nonprofit organizations play within a community and created a life devoted to giving back to all she had been given.”

Advertisement

An estimated 1,000 people attended a memorial service in Brighton where Jaffier lived before her murder, the Globe reported.

Dawnn’s father, Ian Jaffier Sr., declined comment Monday after learning of the ruling.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office did not immediately say whether her office will push to try Colas again or whether it will drop the murder charge.

According to the SJC and prior Globe coverage, Jaffier was on Blue Hill Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 26, 2014 as the neighborhood prepared to welcome that year’s edition of the annual Caribbean Festival, which features a parade celebrating the community’s culture.

Colas and a friend — who did not know Jaffier — went into a convenience store on Blue Hill Avenue where they exchanged looks with a separate group of young men. Outside the store, harsh words were exchanged.

Colas, according to the SJC, was seen by three separate witnesses pointing a pistol in the direction of a man later identified as Keith Williams, who was aligned with the group who had exchanged words with Colas.

Williams, who was standing near the intersection of McLellan Street and Blue Hill Avenue, fired four or five shots in Colas’s direction, the SJC said.

Advertisement

“The defendant was not hit, but one of the bullets struck and killed a bystander, Jaffier,’' Gaziano wrote. “Jaffier had been walking across the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and Charlotte Street with two friends when gunfire erupted and she fell to the ground. She had been shot in the head.”

A second bystander was wounded in the leg and Colas remains convicted of assault and battery, the SJC ruled.

“The Commonwealth need not prove specific intent to injure; it is only required to prove a general intent to do the act causing the injury,’' Gaziano wrote. “The evidence was sufficient to establish the defendant’s general intent to point the firearm at Williams, the act that caused” the wounding of the woman.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.