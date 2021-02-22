Mass vaccination site opens in Natick Monday morning

The Natick location, which will be open Monday through Friday, will distribute about 500 doses of the vaccine daily, though state officials hope to increase that number to 3,000 doses a day as supply ramps up, according to a statement from the state’s Department of Public Health.

The Natick site opens at 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Baker administration, which also plans to open a mass vaccination site at another vacant storefront, at the former Circuit City in Dartmouth, on Wednesday.

A new mass vaccine site opens this morning in the former Sears store at the Natick Mall.

Advertisement

The Dartmouth site, open seven days a week, will begin with 500 doses per day, then increase to 2,000 over several weeks.

Officials stress that appointments are needed and neither Natick nor Dartmouth is set up to accept walk-in applicants.

Two groups became eligible earlier late last week: those over the age of 65, and people with two or more medical conditions the state deems high risk, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, obesity, and cancer. Front-line health care workers, as well as residents and staff of congregate care facilities, became eligible in December. Those 75 and older have been eligible since the start of this month.

The Natick site is on the lower level of what used to be the Sears store and those with scheduled appointments are asked to proceed to Parking Garage C, and not to use the main entrance to the mall.

The Dartmouth location has a parking lot directly outside the former electronics giant. Both are wheelchair accessible.

The Natick site is being operated by LabCorp, according to the Baker administration. The Dartmouth site will be operated by Curative.

Face masks and social distancing are required at both sites.

Eligible people can try and make appointments by visiting Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine or by calling 211.

Advertisement

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.