New Hampshire man arrested in fatal Boston stabbing

A New Hampshire man has been arrested and charged with murder in a stabbing that killed a male victim near North Station in Boston late Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to the Hotel Indigo Boston Garden at 280 Friend St., where they found the victim suffering from an apparent stab wound, police said in a statement. The victim, whom police did not identify, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.