New Hampshire man arrested in fatal Boston stabbing

A New Hampshire man has been arrested and charged with murder in a stabbing that killed a male victim near North Station in Boston late Saturday night, police said.
Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to the Hotel Indigo Boston Garden at 280 Friend St., where they found the victim suffering from an apparent stab wound, police said in a statement. The victim, whom police did not identify, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Ren Rodgers, 23, of Hollis, N.H., was later arrested and charged with murder, police said. He will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.
Advertisement
Anyone with information regarding the stabbing is asked to contact the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4470.
Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.