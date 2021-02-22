NH man charged with murdering man in Boston hotel ordered held without bail

A New Hampshire man was ordered held without bail Monday on a charge of murder stemming from a fatal stabbing inside the Hotel Indigo Boston Garden Saturday night, officials said.
Ren A. Rodgers was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Monday where not guilty plea was entered to a charge of murder. He is accused of stabbing a man around 11:30 p.m. Saturday inside the hotel near North Station.
The name of the victim and his connection to the 23-year-old Rodgers were not immediately known. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Rodgers, a Hollis resident, was later arrested and charged with murder, police said.
