One person killed, another injured in rollover crash in Uxbridge, police say

One person is dead and another is injured after their vehicle rolled over into a marshy area off Route 146 in Uxbridge on Sunday, Massachusetts State Police said.

State Police troopers responded about 3:25 p.m. to the crash between exits 3 and 4 on the northbound side, where they found the vehicle partially submerged in water and one occupant suffering fatal injuries, according to State Police. A second occupant suffered injuries that currently are not believed to be life-threatening, State Police said.