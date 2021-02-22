Dominion Voting sues MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for $1.3 billion

MyPillow Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mike Lindell tried to boost sales by adopting Donald Trump’s false claims about a vast election conspiracy, according to a $1.3 billion lawsuit filed by a voting machine company.

Dominion Voting Systems Inc.’s defamation suit, filed Monday in federal court in Washington, alleges Lindell repeatedly echoed the “big lie” about election fraud despite knowing that no such fraud had occurred. The suit says Lindell increased sales as much as 40% by repeating the false claims on conservative media while pitching promotional codes for his products like “FightForTrump,” “45,” and “QAnon.”

The suit is the latest in a series of multibillion-dollar court actions taken by voting machine companies against high-profile supporters of Donald Trump, including Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, for spreading disinformation about voter fraud. Earlier this month, Fox Corp. canceled the Lou Dobbs show a day after the network and Dobbs were named in a $2.7 billion lawsuit by Smartmatic Corp., another voting machine company that has claimed defamation.