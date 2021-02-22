Mass. reports 29,959 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The total number of shots administered amounted to 85.5 percent of the 1,688,360 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The number of new vaccinations was smaller than on Sunday, when 40,983 were reported.

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 29,959 to 1,443,848, state officials reported Monday.

The total shots administered included 1,044,210 first shots and 399,638 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has sickened hundreds of thousands and caused more than 15,000 deaths in the state.

