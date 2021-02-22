Watch: Plane engine was engulfed in flames before returning to Denver airport

A widely circulated video posted on Twitter Saturday afternoon showed an engine of a United Airlines flight aircraft in flames as it flew through the air.
The Boeing 777 had just taken off from Denver International Airport and was en route to Honolulu when the right engine failed, prompting the crew to make an emergency landing.
Debris fell from the plane, with one large, circular piece landing just feet from a home in Broomfield, a city near Denver. No one on board the plane or on the ground was injured, officials said.
The clip has been viewed almost 13 million times.
Watch it here:
Flight 328 @united engine caught fire. my parents are on this flight 🙃🙃 everyone’s okay though! pic.twitter.com/cBt82nIkqb— michaela🦋 (@michaelagiulia) February 20, 2021
Another video taken by a passenger shows the view of the failed engine while landing. Those on board erupted in cheers after the plane landed safely.
BREAKING— Chris Vanderveen (@chrisvanderveen) February 20, 2021
This is the moment United flight 328 landed in DIA
Passengers cheer.
You can see damage to right engine.
Video: Troy Lewis #9news pic.twitter.com/wyYqlEEJgZ
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.