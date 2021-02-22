Watch: Plane engine was engulfed in flames before returning to Denver airport

A widely circulated video posted on Twitter Saturday afternoon showed an engine of a United Airlines flight aircraft in flames as it flew through the air.

The Boeing 777 had just taken off from Denver International Airport and was en route to Honolulu when the right engine failed, prompting the crew to make an emergency landing.

Debris fell from the plane, with one large, circular piece landing just feet from a home in Broomfield, a city near Denver. No one on board the plane or on the ground was injured, officials said.