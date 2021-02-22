fb-pixel Skip to main content

Watch: Plane engine was engulfed in flames before returning to Denver airport

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated February 22, 2021, 50 minutes ago
United Airlines Flight 328 approached Denver International Airport, after experiencing "a right-engine failure" shortly after takeoff.
United Airlines Flight 328 approached Denver International Airport, after experiencing "a right-engine failure" shortly after takeoff.Hayden Smith/Associated Press

A widely circulated video posted on Twitter Saturday afternoon showed an engine of a United Airlines flight aircraft in flames as it flew through the air.

The Boeing 777 had just taken off from Denver International Airport and was en route to Honolulu when the right engine failed, prompting the crew to make an emergency landing.

Debris fell from the plane, with one large, circular piece landing just feet from a home in Broomfield, a city near Denver. No one on board the plane or on the ground was injured, officials said.

Debris from a United Airlines plane narrowly missed a house near 13th and Elmwood in Broomfield, Colo.
Debris from a United Airlines plane narrowly missed a house near 13th and Elmwood in Broomfield, Colo. Associated Press

The clip has been viewed almost 13 million times.

Watch it here:

Another video taken by a passenger shows the view of the failed engine while landing. Those on board erupted in cheers after the plane landed safely.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.

