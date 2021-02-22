fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

Before we celebrate longevity, we need better supports for those in need

Updated February 22, 2021, 59 minutes ago
Dennis Heaphy is seen this month inside his Boston apartment. Seniors and those with disabilities say the state's vaccination plans have left them in the lurch.
I read with interest the Feb. 15 Opinion page feature about The Longevity Hub and look forward to further updates (”Boston: the Silicon Valley of longevity?”). As a baby boomer, I’m all for developing new products and services for active seniors.

However, I do want to note the irony of the headline on the news page immediately following the Opinion section: “Vaccine rollout overlooks homebound seniors, disabled.” I hope Massachusetts will do a better job in the future of caring for people who need support, including the aging, than it has during the pandemic. Then we can start looking at my generation in terms of our market potential.

Kathryn Ruth Bloom

Boston

