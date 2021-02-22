Before we celebrate longevity, we need better supports for those in need

I read with interest the Feb. 15 Opinion page feature about The Longevity Hub and look forward to further updates (”Boston: the Silicon Valley of longevity?”). As a baby boomer, I’m all for developing new products and services for active seniors.

However, I do want to note the irony of the headline on the news page immediately following the Opinion section: “Vaccine rollout overlooks homebound seniors, disabled.” I hope Massachusetts will do a better job in the future of caring for people who need support, including the aging, than it has during the pandemic. Then we can start looking at my generation in terms of our market potential.