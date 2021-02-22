Cam Newton explains what happened with trash-talking heckler

The exchange was filmed at a seven-on-seven football tournament, and caused Newton to take to Instagram and say he “wanted to have a man to man conversation” with the father of the heckler. He wrote:

“To the natural eye, you see me asking the young man, ‘Where is your Dad at?’ But to me, talking to a ‘child’ with everyone looking does me no good!! So instead of speaking or going back and forth with a child, I wanted to have a man-to-man conversation with his father!! People often forget as athletes that are often seen on TV, loved by most, hated by some, people often forget we are real Dads, real friends, real brothers, real sons, real human beings, etc.!! With that people said, when I attend tournaments all across the country with my all-star team, I have given my time, my energy, and my expertise to these kids coming into our program for over 11 years and that is not what people want to hear or even want to see...People want to see me arguing with another young man and to see me ‘get in my feelings.’ But the truth is this: I impact kids lives in a positive way. Make no mistake about it. I allow kids to realize [their] ‘out’ by using [their] football talents to get them to the next level and in most cases....out of the hood!! So with that being said, have yourself an unbelievable rest of your day!!”

Newton also followed up with a video that provided some context to the exchange with the camper who was trash-talking him.

