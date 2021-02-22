David Pastrnak, Bruins shine in the spotlight, beat Flyers in NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe

The sun dipping below the mountains, Pastrnak scored on his opening shifts of the first and second periods, then completed the trick under a darkened sky by one-timing a slick third-period feed from Jack Studnicka.

After shedding his neon ’90s garb the team arrived wearing, and warming up while wearing hot pink wraparound shades, the electric Bruin scored a hat trick, and was one of 12 different Bruins to record a point, in a 7-3 win over the Flyers at Edgewood Lake Resort in Stateline, Nev.

In front of a golden Lake Tahoe sunset and clad in their yellow throwback uniforms, the Bruins were aesthetically pleasing. No one looked better than David Pastrnak.

“We enjoyed every second of it,” Pastrnak said on NBC Sports Network after the game. “Too bad we have to leave.”

He has scored six of his nine goals this season against the Flyers, including two hat tricks, and now stands 6-2—8 in three games against their new East Division rivals.

Boston (11-3-2) limited Philadelphia to eight shots over the final two periods. The Flyers were missing six regulars, including captain Claude Giroux, because of COVID-19 protocol.

Observations from the game:

▪ Pastrnak scored 34 seconds into the first and 46 ticks into the second, each time putting the Bruins ahead by one goal. But three goals in 99 seconds in the middle period — from Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic and Nick Ritchie — made it a laugher. The Bruins outshot the Flyers, 15-3, in the second, to take control.

▪ Once again, the Bruins made life miserable for Carter Hart, pumping home six goals on their first 23 shots. He was replaced by veteran Brian Elliott after 40 minutes. The B’s have scored 20 times on 127 shots (.843 save percentage) against Hart in four games this year.

▪ The Bruins were working in a northwest direction, the sun setting near the right-hand side of the offensive zone in the first period. It was unclear how much Brad Marchand could see as he raced across the blue line. Hart, who was mostly in the shadows, was overplaying him. The Bruins winger kept the netminder guessing, as Pastrnak chugged up the right side and deposited Marchand’s cross-ice feed for his seventh of the season.

▪ Pastrnak’s linemates also are red hot against Philly. Marchand: 3-5—8 in five games. Patrice Bergeron: 3-6—9 in five games.

▪ The Flyers tied it at 6:41, the Bruins victim of a bad bounce. Flyers winger Joel Farabee, ex-of Boston University, saw a center-ice dump-in take a rocket carom off the end boards, right in front, and jammed it five-hole on Tuukka Rask (12 saves on 14 shots through 40 minutes).

▪ The Bruins went to the power play with 7:26 left in the first, Marchand drawing a trip on Sean Couturier. The latter escaped the box and produced the goal that gave the Flyers a brief 2-1 lead. Couturier started an odd-man rush, and outworked a stickless Charlie McAvoy (whose lumber split moments before) and Bruins backcheckers Urho Vaakanainen and Anders Bjork to pot a rebound. McAvoy could only give Couturier a shove.

▪ The Bruins are typically sharp with stick handoffs from the bench. To name one example, former Bruin Danton Heinen scored a goal two years ago right after equipment manager Matt Falconer slipped him a lefty Bauer. Heinen, whizzing by the bench, didn’t break stride until he celebrated the goal. On Sunday, Falconer had a McAvoy stick extended, but it seemed Brandon Carlo was also offering his righty to his pal. At any rate, the handoff was botched, and McAvoy had to backcheck without help.

▪ Whoever’s fault it was, McAvoy atoned. Right after the sun slipped below the mountains, erasing the early-game glare, McAvoy stepped into a Marchand feed and hammered a one-timer underneath Hart’s arm to tie the score. McAvoy later in the period used his stick to deflect a Philippe Myers shot from the slot, keeping the crease tidy for Rask.

▪ Pastrnak was at it again, 46 seconds into the middle period. He snapped a rolling puck underneath the crossbar, following a Ritchie entry and a long outlet from Vaakanainen (first NHL point). The shot was spectacular, a quick-release laser that picked the near-side corner.

▪ Puck drop came at 4:59 p.m. PT, which in retrospect was ideal. Hard to see the puck on TV during the first period, but no issues after. What a sunset over the mountains.

▪ The flurry in the late second: Coyle scored off a rush to the net (16:14), Frederic whipped home his first career goal from above the circle (16:47), and Ritchie tipped a power play point shot from Moore (17:53).

▪ Jeremy Lauzon played 34 seconds of the first period, leaving after the opening shift with what the club said was an upper-body injury. That left the Bruins with five defensemen, including the seventh (Connor Clifton), eighth (Moore) and 10th (Vaakanainen) in the organization.

▪ Bergeron’s first-period assist on Pastrnak’s goal was the 888th point of his career, tying him with Bobby Orr for fifth-most in Bruins history. He has recorded points at Fenway Park, Notre Dame Stadium and Lake Tahoe.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.