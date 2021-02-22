EMass girls’ basketball: Boston Latin’s Emelia O’Gilvie headlines Players of the Week

Marina Callahan, Burlington — The Assumption-bound senior scored 11 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter, powering undefeated Burlington to a come-from-behind, 43-40 win over Arlington in the Middlesex League 12 tournament championship game Saturday morning.

Emily Collins, Winchester — The freshman posted a line of 18 points and 10 boards as Winchester pulled away from Stoneham, 45-32, on Wednesday in the consolation round of the Middlesex League 12 Tournament.

Lily Mineo, Malden Catholic — In the consolation round of the JBA Classic at Notre Dame-Hingham on Friday, Mineo racked up 21 points and 22 rebounds in a 63-59 win over Ursuline.

Emelia O’Gilvie, Boston Latin — She scored 19 of her 22 points in the second half in a 43-36 comeback win against Cambridge in the league semifinals on Tuesday, then 21 of her 28 after the break in a 50-39 triumph over Bedford on Thursday to help the Wolfpack capture their first Dual County Small title since 1999.

Ariana Silvia, Falmouth — The senior guard filled the stat sheet with 20 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds, and 7 steals in a 51-22 Cape & Islands victory over previously-undefeated Nauset on Thursday.

TREVOR HASS

