BRUINS

Photos: See what the Bruins’ win over the Flyers in picturesque Lake Tahoe looked like

By Katie McInerney and Kim Chapin Globe Staff,Updated February 22, 2021, 54 minutes ago
David Pastrnak scores a first-period goal on an assist from Brad Marchand.Christian Petersen/Getty Images