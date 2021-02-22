Northeastern’s final two regular-season men’s basketball games are canceled

Northeastern’s final two regular-season men’s basketball games — scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at William & Mary — have been canceled by the Colonial Athletic Association because of COVID-19 protocols within the Huskies program.
The CAA announced the decision Monday, also cancelling two-game sets this weekend between Towson- Delaware and Elon-Hofstra.
This is the not the first COVID-19-related pause for the Huskies this season, as a positive test by a program member in late January led to the cancellation of four games against Drexel and Delaware. Northeastern also had a pair of matchups vs. UNC Wilmington canceled this past weekend because of COVID-19 concerns within the Seahawks program.
Northeastern is 9-8 overall and 8-2 in the CAA, a half-game behind league-leading James Madison. As a result of the cancellations, Northeastern is locked into the No. 2 seed for the CAA Tournament, set for March 6-9 at James Madison. However, it can still claim a share of the regular-season title if James Madison loses Friday in its regular-season finale vs. Drexel.
The Huskies’ last game was last Wednesday, a nonconference loss at North Caroina, 82-62.