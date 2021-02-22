Northeastern’s final two regular-season men’s basketball games are canceled

Northeastern’s final two regular-season men’s basketball games — scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at William & Mary — have been canceled by the Colonial Athletic Association because of COVID-19 protocols within the Huskies program.

The CAA announced the decision Monday, also cancelling two-game sets this weekend between Towson- Delaware and Elon-Hofstra.

This is the not the first COVID-19-related pause for the Huskies this season, as a positive test by a program member in late January led to the cancellation of four games against Drexel and Delaware. Northeastern also had a pair of matchups vs. UNC Wilmington canceled this past weekend because of COVID-19 concerns within the Seahawks program.