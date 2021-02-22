Red Sox put Franchy Cordero on the COVID-19 injured list

Cordero, 26, was acquired from the Kansas City Royals earlier this month . He will have to be isolated for a minimum of 10 days and be cleared by the team physician and MLB’s COVID-19 Joint Health and Safety Committee before rejoining the team.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Red Sox on Monday placed outfielder Franchy Cordero on the COVID-19-related injured list.

Cordero also will undergo a cardiac evaluation as part of that process.

With Cordero coming off the 40-man roster, the Red Sox claimed righthander Joel Payamps off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays. Payamps, 26, made two appearances with the Arizona Diamondbacks last season. The Sox claimed him off waivers Nov. 25 before the Blue Jays claimed him off waivers Feb. 10.

Advertisement

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.