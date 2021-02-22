Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond opts out of second straight season as COVID-19 pandemic persists

Colorado Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond decided Sunday to opt out for a second straight Major League Baseball season while the COVID-19 pandemic still persists. He announced on Instagram that his “desire to be with my family is greater than my desire to go back and play baseball under these circumstances.” No amount of lobbying by Rockies manager Bud Black could persuade the 35-year-old Desmond, who was scheduled to make $8 million this season after walking away from a pro-rated salary of $5,555,556 last season. “This was a decision not about money,” said Black, whose team will begin full-squad workouts Tuesday in Arizona. “This was from the heart, and from the stomach. This was hard. This was agonizing for him.” Desmond did leave the door open for a possible return by adding “for now” in his post. He vowed to “continue to train and watch how things unfold.” Desmond is in the final year of a five-year, $70 million deal … The Mets signed outfielder Kevin Pillar , who split 2020 between Boston and Colorado, to a one-year deal … Stan Williams , a two-time All-Star righthander who helped the Dodgers win the 1959 World Series, died Saturday at home in Laughlin, Nev., the club said. He was 84.

Hunter Dickinson had 22 points and nine rebounds and Eli Brooks scored 17 points as No. 3 Michigan (16-1, 11-1 Big Ten) held off a late flurry for a 92-87 win at No. 4 Ohio State (18-5, 12-5) in men’s basetball. The Wolverines led by 9 with 23 seconds left. But a pair of 3-pointers from Duane Washington Jr. (30 points) around a layup by CJ Walker layup got the Buckeyes within 3 points with three seconds to go before Brooks sealed the win with a couple of foul shots … Quentin Grimes had 20 points and eight rebounds, and No. 6 Houston (18-3, 12-3 AAC) used a big first half to roll to a 90-52 win over visiting Cincinnati (7-8, 5-5) … Jordan Burns posted 15 points, 7 assists, and 6 rebounds as Colgate (11-1 Patriot) stretched its win streak to 10 games with a 78-63 triumph over Boston University (5-8) at Hamilton, N.Y. Sukhmail Mathon had 14 points for the Terriers, while Jack Hemphill added 9.

Advertisement

Clark scores 28 to spark NU women

Stella Clark scored a career-high 28 points to go with 9 assists, 4 rebounds, and 4 steals as Northeastern women’s basketball (6-11, 5-9 Colonial) pulled away for a 78-58 win at UNC Wilmington (3-12, 0-9). Mide Oriyomi added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Huskies, while Maddie Vizza chipped in 12 points on four 3-pointers. Carol-Anne Obusek had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Seahawks … Cameron Swartz scored a game-high 23 points and pulled down seven rebounds to pace Boston College (6-10, 2-10 ACC) in a 49-43 win over Georgia Tech (13-6, 11-5) in women’s basketball at Conte Forum. Taylor Soule chipped in 13 points and seven boards for the Eagles, who had lost six straight. Nerea Hermosa had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets … Avery LaBarbera scored 26 points and had seven rebounds to lead Holy Cross (7-7 Patriot) to a 60-52 win at Boston University (10-2), snapping the Terriers’ five-game win streak. Sydney Johnson and Emily Esposito had 12 points each for BU. Katie Nelson added 10 and Maren Durant score 9 to go with 11 rebounds.

Advertisement

No. 3 Louisville women stumble

Morgan Jones scored 26 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as host Florida State (9-6, 8-6 ACC) pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 68-59 upset of No. 3 Louisville (20-2, 13-2). Jones shot 7 of 13 from the floor and 12 of 15 from the free-throw line for the Seminoles. Dana Evans had 13 points, 10 in the second half, but shot just 5 of 21 for the Cardinals, who were looking to secure their fourth straight regular-season league title … Zia Cooke scored 21 points, Destanni Henderson added 14, and No. 2 South Carolina (18-3, 13-1 SEC) got back on track after its first Southeastern Conference loss in two seasons with a 76-55 home win over No. 17 Kentucky (15-6, 8-5) … Jakia Brown-Turner scored a career-high 25 points to help No. 4 North Carolina State (15-2, 10-2 ACC) to an 82-63 win over visiting North Carolina (11-9, 6-9) … Kayla Wells had 18 points and eight rebounds and No. 5 Texas A&M (20-1, 11-1 SEC) rode a dominant fourth quarter to a 66-55 victory at Mississippi (9-9, 3-11) … Dijonai Carrington scored 19 points and No. 7 Baylor (17-2, 12-1 Big 12) broke away from a halftime tie for a 77-66 win at Oklahoma (8-10, 5-8). Moon Ursin had 17 points and Nalyssa Smith added 16 for the Lady Bears, who have won nine straight … Aleah Goodman scored 20 points as Oregon State (8-6, 6-6 Pac-12) pulled out a 71-64 win at No. 8 UCLA (13-4, 11-4) … Gabby Connally scored 24 points, Jordan Isaacs blocked a last-second 3-pointer, and No. 22 Georgia (17-4, 9-4 SEC) held on for a 57-55 home win over No. 21 Tennessee for the Bulldogs’ first season sweep of the Lady Vols (13-6, 7-4) in 36 years.

Advertisement

SOCCER

Manchester City extends win streak to 18

Raheem Sterling scored on a header off a cross from Riyad Mahrez just 80 seconds into the match and Manchester City made it stand up in a 1-0 English Premier League win over Arsenal at London. City, which has a 10-point lead in the league standings over second-place Manchester United, has won 18 straight in all competitions. Manchester United took a 3-1 win over visiting Newcastle … Playing in his club-record 506th league match, Lionel Messi scored in the 32 minute but Álex Fernández converted on a penalty in the 89th as Cádiz salvaged a 1-1 tie at Barcelona, dealing the host an unexpected setback in its bid for the Spanish league title. Barcelona is in third place, 8 points behind leader Atlético Madrid … Leipzig cut eight-time defending champion Bayern Munich’s lead in Germany’s Bundesliga to 2 points with a 3-0 win at Hertha Berlin on goals from Marcel Sabitzer, Nordi Mukiele, and Willi Orban.

Advertisement

MISCELLANY

Ducks recall prospect Zegras

The Anaheim Ducks recalled top prospect Trevor Zegras from their AHL affiliate in San Diego, setting the stage for the 19-year-old forward’s much-anticipated NHL debut. Anaheim plays at Arizona on Monday night, although Ducks coach Dallas Eakins didn’t confirm Zegras, who spent the 2019-20 season at BU, will play. Zegras, drafted ninth overall in 2019, had four goals and five assists in eight games for San Diegoto begin his pro career. Zegras was named the MVP of the recent World Junior Championships, racking up seven goals and 11 assists while leading the United States to the gold medal … Sebastian Foss-Solevåg captured Norway’s first world title men’s slalom since 1997 to wrap up the Alpine skiing world championships at Cortina, d’Ampezzo, Italy, while fellow countryman Henrik Kristoffersen took the bronze. Adrian Pertl of Austria took silver.