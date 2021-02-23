As McDormand eyes a third Oscar, ‘Olive Kitteridge’ deserves another look

A lot of people are talking about Frances McDormand, now that her latest movie, “Nomadland,” is available to stream (it’s on Hulu). Her performance is sublime in the wistful film, as a guarded, restless woman on the road, and it may just bring her another Oscar, her third.

So: TV chiming in here with a reminder of one of her best performances, in the 2014 HBO miniseries “Olive Kitteridge,” available on HBO and HBO Max. The four-parter is one of the best TV adaptations I’ve seen, conveying the ordinary lives in Elizabeth Strout’s novel-in-stories with raw honesty and grace. Directed by Lisa Cholodenko and written by Jane Anderson, it doesn’t hit a single wrong note. It made me think a little bit of “The Last Picture Show,” as it reveals a cultural pocket — the fictional Crosby, Maine — where Main Street looks quaint, but where desolation holds on underneath like a barnacle.