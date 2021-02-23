ALS research lab is the latest life science group to call Watertown home

The ALS Therapy Development Institute — a nonprofit lab that focuses on treatment for the devastating disease — is moving to 480 Arsenal Way from its home in Kendall Square. With more than 30 scientists, ALS TDI is among the world’s foremost drug labs focused solely on ALS, and its research needs have grown immensely since it opened its Cambridge lab in 2012, said chief executive Dr. Steve Perrin.

The 16,000-square-foot lab ― which the institute moved into this week ― will allow it to significantly upgrade its research capabilities, Perrin said.

It’s the latest in a wave of drug and life science companies moving to eastern Watertown, where lab buildings are in the pipeline or under construction in spots such as the old Arsenal Mall and the former campus of athenahealth. It’s one of several neighborhoods around the region emerging as alternatives to costly and crowded Kendall Square.

