Beam Therapeutics acquires a biotech focused on drug delivery

Cambridge-based gene editing company Beam Therapeutics announced on Tuesday that it has acquired a Georgia-based biotech startup to expand the potential reach of its medicines.

Beam is shelling out $120 million in stock upfront, plus potential milestone payments, to acquire Guide Therapeutics. Guide is developing new ways to deliver gene therapies, which could help Beam overcome the challenges associated with administering gene-editing tools.

Guide says its screening platform can perform drug-delivery experiments in vivo at a rate up to 15,000 times higher than a traditional experiment.