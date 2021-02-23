Bristol Myers building manufacturing plant in Devens

It’s the latest in a string of drugmaking plants in the works in the region as pharmaceutical companies aim to quickly produce complex biologic drugs relatively close to their research facilities in Cambridge and Boston. Nearby in Devens, developer King Street Properties is launching on a five-building campus on 45 acres. It would be the region’s first large biomanufacturing plant to begin construction on “spec,” or without tenants lined up. Most such plants are built by drug makers themselves, with a specific product in mind.

Drug giant Bristol Myers Squibb has started construction on a 244,000-square-foot cell therapy manufacturing plant in Devens, as part of its broader campus there. The plant, where hundreds of people will work in cell therapy development and manufacturing, should be completed later this year and fully operational by 2023.

Advertisement

That’s the case for Bristol Myers Squibb, which earlier this month won approval from the Food and Drug Administration for a cell therapy treatment for lymphoma called Breyanzi. The new plant will be equipped to manufacture that and other commercial and clinical treatments.

“Bristol Myers Squibb is at the forefront of manufacturing innovations, and we are proud that our new cell therapy facility in the Boston area will include many next generation technologies and the latest integrated digital systems,” said Ann Lee, who heads cell therapy development and operations for the company.

The New York-based drug maker is also at work on a new office at Cambridge Crossing, just north of Kendall Square in East Cambridge, which will house research and development functions that are currently split across two facilities in Kendall. That office is on track to open in 2023.

Tim Logan can be reached at timothy.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.