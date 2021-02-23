Art and function in these flour sack towels

Pauline Stevens, a food photographer, raised in Mexico City and now living in Austin, Texas, has turned her photos into designs on flour sack towels. She offers more than 100 selections — from wheels of cheese, a stack of colanders, to a porcelain tea set. Others have tomatoes on the vine, a bowl of berries, and even recipes. Some motifs are seasonal and for holidays. If you’re a fan of Frida Kahlo, there’s a towel with her photo; another has Julia Child. “Each towel can represent a tradition or a memory for someone,” says Stevens. Some are just pretty to look at, while others are imbued with a story and can make an ideal gift for the right person. (27 by 27 inches; $24.95). Available at redbirdshouse.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND