Art and function in these flour sack towels

Pauline Stevens, a food photographer, has turned her photos into designs

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,Updated February 23, 2021, 21 minutes ago
Flour Sack towels from Pauline Stevens.
Flour Sack towels from Pauline Stevens.

Pauline Stevens, a food photographer, raised in Mexico City and now living in Austin, Texas, has turned her photos into designs on flour sack towels. She offers more than 100 selections — from wheels of cheese, a stack of colanders, to a porcelain tea set. Others have tomatoes on the vine, a bowl of berries, and even recipes. Some motifs are seasonal and for holidays. If you’re a fan of Frida Kahlo, there’s a towel with her photo; another has Julia Child. “Each towel can represent a tradition or a memory for someone,” says Stevens. Some are just pretty to look at, while others are imbued with a story and can make an ideal gift for the right person. (27 by 27 inches; $24.95). Available at redbirdshouse.com.

Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.

