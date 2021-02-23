Recipe: Wake up sleepy winter taste buds with carrot and beet salad bowls with citrus dressing

Serves 4

Colorful vegetarian salad bowls with fresh herbs, nuts, and cheese will wake up sleepy winter taste buds. Grated carrots and beets are just the starting point. Add some crunch with pomegranate seeds and cashews, and sweeten the deal with dates. Quinoa and chickpeas are filling enough to satisfy your hunger. With mint, cilantro, and feta added to the mix, every bite has a perky little surprise. If you can’t find roasted nuts, toast raw nuts in a 350-degree oven for 8 to 10 minutes until fragrant. The WFH (work from home) lunch dilemma is deliciously solved.

VINAIGRETTE

¼ cup freshly squeezed orange juice Juice of 1 lime (about 2 tablespoons) 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar 1 small shallot, finely chopped Salt and pepper, to taste ½ cup olive oil

1. In a bowl, whisk the orange juice, lime juice, vinegar, shallot, salt, and pepper until thoroughly combined. Slowly whisk in the olive oil until the dressing emulsifies.

2. Taste the dressing for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

BOWLS

1 cup quinoa (any color) 2 cups water ½ teaspoon salt 4 medium carrots, grated (2 cups) 1 large raw beet, peeled and grated (2 cups) 1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas, drained 4 large pitted dates, cut into small pieces ½ pomegranate, seeds removed ½ bunch fresh cilantro leaves ½ bunch fresh mint leaves 4 ounces feta, crumbled ¼ cup roasted unsalted cashews

1. In a fine-meshed strainer, rinse the quinoa under cold water for 30 seconds. Drain well. In a small saucepan, combine the quinoa, water, and salt. Bring to a boil over high heat. Lower the heat and simmer, uncovered, for 12 to 16 minutes, or until the germs (tiny spirals) separate and curl around the seeds, and the water is absorbed. With a spoon, dig down to the bottom of the pot and check to see if the water has evaporated. If not, cook a few more minutes.

2. Remove the pan from the heat, cover with a lid, and let the quinoa steam for 5 minutes. Remove the lid, and fluff the quinoa with a fork. Cool to room temperature.

3. In each of 4 shallow bowls, arrange the quinoa, carrots, beets, chickpeas, dates, pomegranate seeds, cilantro, and mint. Sprinkle with feta and cashews. Spoon dressing onto each bowl.

Sally Pasley Vargas