Sandpiper Bakery is growing — and moving to Ipswich

Susanne Clermont, formerly the owner of the acclaimed Canto 6 Bakery in Jamaica Plain, opened Sandpiper in 2017, heaping the front counter with salt-dusted chocolate chunk cookies, sweet-tart lemon tea bread, and golden croissants. Her approach was — and remains — to make straightforward, classic treats really well, focusing on quality ingredients and flavors.

Sandpiper Bakery’s tender scones, buttery croissants, and fruit-packed tarts are moving from Gloucester to Ipswich. The local favorite has outgrown its cozy corner shop and is moving next month to a new, larger space that will allow it to expand its tasty lineup.

Molly Friedman joined the business at the end of that year, focusing on the savory side of the menu and helping develop the bakery’s rotation of sandwiches and quiches. The partnership has been a productive one, they both say.

“I am super-excited to grow and to be inspired by Molly,” Clermont said.

The tiny kitchen in Gloucester, however, soon became cramped, and the partners realized they needed room to grow. They had been scouting spots for a second location for about a year when the coronavirus hit. They reassessed, deciding it was time to close down the original shop and move to a space more suited to their needs rather than adding a location.

The space they found in downtown Ipswich will allow Sandpiper to offer even more baked goods, pastries, and lunch items. Clermont is dreaming up new Danishes, cakes, and tarts to add to the selection of sweets, while Friedman is planning soups, toasts, and salads to complement the bakery’s sandwich menu. Eventually, they will add some simple takeout dinner options and small plates featuring homemade spreads and pickles.

As they always have, they will continue to work closely with area farmers to feature fresh produce throughout the menu: There will be sandwiches layered with local greens and scones studded with fresh peaches.

“It will be hyperlocal and hyperseasonal,” Clermont said.

The new location, slated to open by early March, will sell only food-to-go at the beginning. As the pandemic and weather allow, it will add patio seating for up to 20 people and space for up to 12 diners indoors.

Clermont and Friedman are excited to have the opportunity — and the room — to explore their ambitions for Sandpiper.

“With this bigger space,” Friedman said, “we can do so much more.”

Sarah Shemkus can be reached at sarahshemkus.me.