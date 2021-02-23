Barros, inching closer to a bid for mayor, is set to resign from City Hall post

John Barros, the city’s chief of economic development, is stepping down from his City Hall post, in a move some political observers see as inching ever closer to a bid for mayor.

Barros submitted his resignation letter to Mayor Martin J. Walsh recently, saying this will be his last week in the role, according to Barros’ letter, dated Feb. 19, that was obtained by the Globe. Walsh is expected to be confirmed as the new US labor secretary.

“I’m writing to formally share my intent to resign from the position of chief of economic development for the City of Boston, effective February 26, 2021,’' said Barros’ letter said. “I am grateful for the opportunity you gave me in 2014 to establish and lead the new cabinet of Economic Development, focused on growing our city’s economy in an equitable and sustainable way.”