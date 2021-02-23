The Black history I carry with me: Colette Greenstein

A Beautiful Resistance is celebrating Black History Month by amplifying local stories of change-makers and the people inspired by them.

“My name is Colette Greenstein and I want to celebrate New England Black History by honoring Maud Cuney Hare, a pianist, writer, musicologist, and a teacher. During a time when women and especially Black women had very little agency over their lives, Cuney Hare lived life on her own terms despite the many hardships it caused her.

She was politically active and socially aware. A friend of W.E.B. DuBois, she joined the Niagara Movement in 1907, which was a predecessor to the NAACP. In 1927 she founded Boston’s first Black arts center, The Allied Arts Centre.”

Colette Greenstein is an entertainment publicist as well as a contributing A&E writer for the Bay State Banner.

