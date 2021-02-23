Boston police discover stolen AK-47 assault rifle, two other guns after East Boston shots fired incident

Officers responded to the 180 block of Havre Street around 6:38 p.m. Sunday to investigate a report of shots fired in the East Boston neighborhood, police said in a posting on bpdnews.com . Police were searching for ballistic evidence on the street when “their attention was drawn to an individual” standing on the fourth floor balcony of the building.

Boston police recovered an AK-47 assault rifle in an East Boston man’s residence after he allegedly fired a shot from a fourth floor balcony and then drew attention to himself by throwing snowballs at the officers searching for ballistic evidence on the street below.

“A few moments later, several snowballs were thrown from the balcony area, missing the officers by inches,” police wrote. “Officers made their way to the fourth floor and knocked on the apartment door where they were met by the same male party they had observed on the rear balcony.”

The man attempted to shut the door when officers asked for identification. Upon entering the apartment, officers discovered an AK-47 assault rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun, both in plain view to the officers.

Officers later found a 9mm Taurus handgun, police said. The man was found to have a valid firearm license. The AK-47 assault rifle was not registered to him — it had been reported stolen in 2016 in Holbrook.

Officers allegedly determined the man had allegedly fired the handgun once without causing injury and confirmed he had thrown the snowballs, police said.

The man was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, assault by means, and improper storage of a firearm, police said.

The man’s name was not released by police. Since his arrest he has been arraigned in East Boston Municipal Court, police said.

