Concern, questions mark reaction to education commissioner’s calls for reopening

Teachers, she said, support the goal of returning kids to the classroom as soon as possible.

Beth Kontos, president of the American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts, said in a statement that that approach will only work if state officials “finally provide the resources and support local districts have lacked over the past year.”

At least one teachers union and a prominent Boston-area mayor on Tuesday reacted skeptically to the state education commissioner calling for elementary school students across Massachusetts to have the option of returning to in-person learning five days a week, starting in April.

“The way we do that is by investing in the school safety measures we’ve been demanding for almost a year: rapid surveillance testing, ventilation upgrades to prevent transmission, and vaccinations for educators and for our students’ vulnerable family members,” Kontos said.

Her comments followed remarks earlier in the day from state Education Commissioner Jeff Riley, who said during the monthly meeting of the Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education that he would ask members next month to give him the authority to instruct districts statewide to open their classrooms full time, five days a week.

“We agree with President Biden, it’s time to get students back to school more robustly,” Riley said.

Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone, a Democrat, was more pointed in his criticism.

“Another surprise announcement without any consultation from school districts and municipalities,” tweeted Curtatone, who in December was among a group of mayors who rolled back the economic reopening process in their communities. “Educational and municipal leaders were forced to develop their own plans for how to safely and sustainably open schools because DESE failed to do so.”

Kontos said teachers have been working to establish a safe return. “In districts across Massachusetts, educators are working with parents and administrators to overcome the obstacles to safe school reopening, and we’ve successfully reopened many school buildings for the highest-need students with proper safety measures in place,” she said. “Even amid this winter’s high levels of COVID-19 transmission, more than half of Massachusetts educators are now teaching in the classroom.”

Riley said earlier that he intends to bring an end to temporary regulations that have allowed districts to operate in remote and hybrid models during the pandemic. Riley stressed parents would still have the right to keep their children at home and learn remotely, but added it’s time to make a full-time, in-school learning option available to all students. His goal, he added, was to have all students back by the end of the school year.

Requests for comment sent to the Boston Teachers Union, state Association of School Committees, and state Association of School Superintendents weren’t immediately returned late Tuesday morning. The Massachusetts PTA declined to comment.

Throughout 2020, Kontos said, “our state government has prioritized indoor dining, casinos, and other venues that lead to high levels of community spread, rather than focusing on curtailing community transmission and reopening school safely with surveillance testing and ventilation upgrades. Amid the Baker administration’s failed vaccine rollout, the state is the one obstacle standing in the way of the plan developed by the teachers and fire fighters unions to vaccinate educators in their local communities.”

Riley’s morning announcement also followed a Twitter thread Friday in which state House Speaker Ron Mariano, a Quincy Democrat and former teacher, called for kids to get back inside school buildings, though he said that’s contingent on getting educators vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Kids need to get back into the classroom,” Mariano tweeted. “Prolonged remote learning is creating its own crisis, widening the achievement gap, and creating long lasting consequences for our students.” He wrote that as “districts continue to take protective measures, we must give teachers access to the #COVID19 vaccines, and improve the distribution system. We need to bring back confidence to in-person learning.”

