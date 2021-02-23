Education commissioner calls for Mass. elementary students to be in school five days a week in April

“We agree with President Biden it’s time to get students back to school more robustly,” he said.

Riley made his comments during the monthly meeting of the Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and said he would ask members next month to give him the authority to instruct districts statewide to open their classrooms full time five days a week.

Massachusetts Education Commissioner Jeff Riley on Tuesday called for elementary school students to return to in-person learning five days a week in April, a move that will likely ignite passions across the state.

The commissioner said he intends to do this by bringing an end to temporary regulations that have allowed districts to operate in remote and hybrid models during the pandemic. Riley stressed parents would still have the right to keep their children at home and learn remotely, but added it’s time to make a full-time in-school learning option available to all students. His goal, he added, was to have all students back by the end of the school year.

Member Matt Hills, of Newton, applauded Riley’s proposal.

“Please get it done well before the end of this [school] year,” he said.

If given the authority to order a full return to school, Riley said that he would create a waiver process for districts that are unable to comply with the edict.

Riley also gave an update Tuesday on the state’s COVID-19 pool testing program, which was offered in January to all Massachusetts public schools.

As of Feb. 19, Riley said, 157 districts and schools have opted into the program, amounting to more than half of the state’s schools. About 300 schools are expected to begin testing this week.

Riley called the pool testing an “important additional layer of mitigation strategy” to keep students and staff members safe.

Addressing the effects of long-term remote learning, Riley said his department is working to address both the academic learning loss and mental health repercussions that students have faced while they’ve been out of school buildings.

“We continue to see issues with our children who are not in school or only partially in school and the mental health challenges they are facing,” he said. “We know that it’s critical to have those connections between our teachers and their students.”

