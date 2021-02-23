Former state lawmaker David Nangle will plead guilty to federal fraud charges

Nangle, a longtime Democratic state lawmaker from Lowell, was indicted last February on 28 criminal charges, including tax fraud, bank fraud, making false statements to a bank, and filing false tax returns.

Prosecutors and Nangle’s defense attorneys have not come to any specific agreements about a possible sentence. A hearing in the case is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Former state Representative David Nangle will plead guilty to dozens of federal fraud charges as part of a plea deal with the authorities, court documents filed Tuesday show.

Prosecutors say he used $70,000 from his campaign account to fuel his gambling habit and pay for personal expenses, including golf club dues, rental cars for trips to casinos, and flowers for his girlfriend.

Nangle also cheated the Internal Revenue Service out of tens of thousands of dollars and misled his staff, campaign treasurer, and a tax preparer, according to the indictment. Authorities also say that Nangle inflated mileage expenses, claimed false business costs, and reported consulting work he did not complete.

Tuesday’s agreement represents a change for Nangle, who had initially claimed he was not guilty. Carmine Lepore, Nangle’s defense attorney, said Tuesday that much remained to be decided and it will probably be months before Nangle’s sentence is finalized.

Under the terms of the agreement, Nangle is giving up his right to appeal his conviction and may not challenge a prison sentence of 30 months or less. He may also be forced to give up assets used in his offenses or obtained as a result of them.

Nangle served on the leadership team of then-House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo before he was indicted last February. He gave up those leadership posts shortly after his arrest and lost his reelection bid in the fall, when Vanna Howard beat him in the Democratic primary. Howard now represents the district.

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @emmaplatoff.