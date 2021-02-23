Quincy police searching for suspect in attacks on two older Asian Americans in North Quincy

The Feb. 18 attacks appear connected but police “can not say for sure” that they are, according to a Facebook post from Quincy police. The two victims, a 69-year-old Asian man and a 55-year-old woman, had their bags stolen during the attacks. The 69-year-old man remains hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

One person was left seriously injured following two attacks on older Asian Americans near the North Quincy Red Line station last Thursday, police said.

The man was attacked at approximately 4:45 a.m. last Thursday outside of 95 West Squantum St., police said. He was walking toward the train station when a suspect described as a white male attacked him and stole his lunch bag.

The woman was attacked later that night, at 9:55 p.m. on West Squantum street near Division Street, police said. She was walking home when she had her shoulder bag stolen. Two witnesses observed the attack and pursued the suspect, and at least one of the pursuers recorded the incident witha cellphone.

The bystander was relentless, recording the man as he first ran down the street, then walked down another, and then in frustration threw the woman’s stolen bag at his pursuer before stalking off. The man was dressed for winter with what appeared to be layers of clothing while also wearing a hooded sweatshirt that obscured his face.

The bystanders returned the woman’s bag to her. She was not injured in the attack.

The video of the Feb. 18 encounter near the North Quincy station was posted on Quincy police’s Facebook page Monday. Quincy police asked anyone who recognizes the man to contact them.

Detective Sergeant Karyn Barkas, a Quincy police spokeswoman, said Tuesday there was no more information to release.

