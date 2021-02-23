Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mourns loss of Eastern Standard

The New York Democrat — an Boston University alum — reacted to the news of the Kenmore Square restaurant closing on Twitter Monday night. “No!” she wrote. “Please don’t be so - Eastern Standard was such an incredible place and home to so many wonderful memories.” Her tweet was accompanied by an emoticon of a broken heart.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among those mourning the loss of Eastern Standard.

Eastern Standard, which opened in 2005, was well-known among the students and staff of Boston University, given its location in Kenmore Square.

Ocasio-Cortez graduated from Boston University’s College of Arts & Sciences in 2011 with a degree in economics and international relations.

Earlier this month it was confirmed that Eastern Standard, along with Island Creek Oyster Bar and the Hawthorne, which are all located within the Hotel Commonwealth, would not be reopening.

