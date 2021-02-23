Westminster police cruiser damaged when officer loses control while chasing speeder

A police cruiser was “badly damaged” after the officer behind the wheel lost control of the vehicle and it rolled over into a snow bank, police said.

The officer was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries and later released, police said.

The officer was attempting to turn his vehicle around after observing a speeding car driving the opposite direction more than 30 miles in excess of the speed limit, Acting Westminster Police Chief Ralph LeBlanc said. The officer lost control of the vehicle amid slippery road conditions. LeBlanc said there is still black ice and slush on the roads.