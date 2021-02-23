Westminster police cruiser damaged when officer loses control while chasing speeder

A police cruiser was “badly damaged” after the officer behind the wheel lost control of the vehicle and it rolled over into a snow bank, police said.
The officer was attempting to turn his vehicle around after observing a speeding car driving the opposite direction more than 30 miles in excess of the speed limit, Acting Westminster Police Chief Ralph LeBlanc said. The officer lost control of the vehicle amid slippery road conditions. LeBlanc said there is still black ice and slush on the roads.
The vehicle rolled over on to its drivers side door, temporarily trapping the officer inside, LeBlanc said. The officer was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries and later released.
The speeding driver was able to escape capture, LeBlanc said.
The officer was wearing a seat belt, which LeBlanc credited for his avoiding severe injuries.
The cruiser is likely a total loss, LeBlanc said.
