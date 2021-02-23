Woodstove pipe failure sparked Lancaster fire

The cause of a four-alarm fire in Lancaster last Thursday was determined to be the failure of a woodstove pipe, the state fire marshal’s office said Tuesday.

The Feb. 18 fire at 26 Runaway Brook Rd. in Lancaster was sparked by the failure of a woodstove pipe which allowed heat and gasses to “escape into the pipe chase and ignite structural members,” Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the office, said.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries in the fire and no residents were injured, Mieth said.