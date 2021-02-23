Woodstove pipe failure sparked Lancaster fire

The cause of a four-alarm fire in Lancaster last Thursday was determined to be the failure of a woodstove pipe, the state fire marshal’s office said Tuesday.
The Feb. 18 fire at 26 Runaway Brook Rd. in Lancaster was sparked by the failure of a woodstove pipe which allowed heat and gasses to “escape into the pipe chase and ignite structural members,” Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the office, said.
Two firefighters suffered minor injuries in the fire and no residents were injured, Mieth said.
The home is considered a total loss, Mieth said.
A lack of nearby hydrants made it difficult for crews to get water past the home’s 900-foot-long driveway. Firefighters relied on tanker shuttles to deliver water to the scene, Mieth said.
Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.
