Mass. reports 32,428 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 32,428 to 1,476,276, state officials reported Tuesday.
The number of new vaccinations was slightly higher than on Monday, when 29,959 were reported.
The total number of shots administered amounted to 85.4 percent of the 1,729,550 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.
The total shots administered included 1,061,335 first shots and 414,941 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.
Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has sickened hundreds of thousands and caused more than 15,000 deaths in the state.
