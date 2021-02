So sad, tragic, and funny that the bosses and middle managers walk away from public corruption scandals with their pensions secure and extramarital affairs hidden.

Retired FBI agent John J. Connolly Jr. enters the federal court in Boston for his trial in this May 15, 2002. file photo.

Here in New York, officer Frank Serpico had to get shot in the face before the mayor and police brass acknowledged that gamblers and drug dealers were paying off cops.

Gene Roman

The Bronx, N.Y.