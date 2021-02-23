If dogs run free, then grrr, say humans

A dog is not inherently lovable. Though some dogs are wonderful, I have a hard time loving a dog (or its owner) when that dog is off-leash in a public area, chasing me and tearing at my clothing. I’ve come to think there isn’t a single public park or wooded area in which I can jog without being menaced by off-leash dogs.

García seems to think we should all just kneel down and pet every single dog to avoid their hostility. Does that mean that if we are chased and bitten, it is our own fault?

Advertisement

I would be happy to support a fenced-in area for dogs in the park, instead of the current practice of providing a tiny fenced-in area for children to protect them from loose dogs roaming the other 95 percent of the park.

Daniel Hart

Boston





More dog parks would help, but so would observing leash laws

Re “Boston’s dogs just wanna run free”: Sure they do. We all do, and many of us are walking a lot more in these pandemic times. Stony Brook Reservation has a leash law, and apparently Marcela García ignores it.

Dogs are a unique problem because of the emotional bond that comes with being “man’s best friend.” I encounter many dogs on my walks, and I’ve given up reminding people about leash laws. Their dog is their friend, not me. I do miss the opportunity to walk without (ahem) watching my step and enjoying quiet ponds that have become doggie swimming holes. Wildlife was having a hard enough time before the current increase in the dog population.

Advertisement

More dog parks would help, as García notes, but people respecting the existing rules that make living in a dense urban area happier for everyone would be a good start, and cheaper.

Andrea Golden

Arlington





This could be the, um, “number 1″ reason for more dog parks

Park users who don’t have dogs do benefit from dog parks, as do parks and recreation departments. This is because more use of the dog park results in fewer urine spots from female dogs and less harm to shrubs and trees from the urine of male dogs (shrub and tree damage such urine causes may not be visible). I had experience with these issues while working on landscapes within the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway, and had lab tests performed.

The tent is big enough for those with two and four legs.

Ralph De Gregorio

Arlington

The writer holds a master’s in plant science.