As kids, they jammed in the basement — and he heard what would become the Chick Corea sound

As with all deaths of people one has known personally, the passing of Chick Corea came as a shock (”Chick Corea, at 79; eclectic jazz pianist earned 23 Grammys,” Feb. 12). We were teenage friends and budding musicians, jamming on Saturday nights in his basement and gigging in class D barrooms on Broadway in Chelsea. I played the drums.

The first time I visited his basement, he was playing trumpet. Puzzled, I asked if the trumpet was his instrument. Surprised, he replied, “No, how did you know?” “I can hear it,” was my answer; the smooth transitions were missing and the tone was wrong, the improvisation cumbersome. He told me his main instrument was piano. So I asked him to play something for me. What I heard was stunning — the touch, the invention, the effortless fluidity.