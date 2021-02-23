EMass boys’ hockey: Abington’s Mikey Pineau headlines Players of the Week

Nick Blonde, Rockland — In his final high school game, the senior forward reached 100 points for his career with a goal and two assists as the Bulldogs edged Abington, 5-3.

Mike Barrasso and Rob Cardillo, Sandwich — Both senior forwards, Barrasso (2-4—6) and Cardillo (3-2—5) sparked the offense as the Blue Knights rolled to the 39th Canal Cup against Bourne, then beat Nauset to clinch a share of the Cape & Islands Atlantic championship.

Dane Carter, Concord-Carlisle — Carter completed his abbreviated junior season by surpassing 100 career points with a hat trick and assist in a win over Newton South in the Dual County League Cup semifinals. Carter had a 8-17—25 line in just 10 games for the Patriots.

Kyle LoNigro, St. Mary’s — The A senior captain from Saugus scored a pair of goals to propel the Spartans to their 4-1 victory over previously unbeaten Archbishop Williams for the Catholic Central League Cup championship.

Kevin McGrath, Xaverian — The senior goalie backstopped the Hawks’ Catholic Conference championship win with 25 saves, none bigger than the second-half penalty shot stop on Catholic Memorial’s Glen Considine. McGrath and the Hawks allowed only eight goals over their final eight games.

Mikey Pineau, Abington — The junior forward had a huge final week with nine goals and two assists in four games. With 14-20—34 for the season, he finished just behind Green Wave teammate John Polito (18-18-36).

