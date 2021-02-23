fb-pixel Skip to main content
Boys' hockey | Players of the Week

EMass boys’ hockey: Abington’s Mikey Pineau headlines Players of the Week

By Jim Clark Globe Staff,Updated February 23, 2021, 34 minutes ago
Abington junior Mikey Pineau had 14 goals and 20 assists this season.
Abington junior Mikey Pineau had 14 goals and 20 assists this season.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

Top performances from EMass boys’ hockey players in the past week:

Mike Barrasso and Rob Cardillo, Sandwich — Both senior forwards, Barrasso (2-4—6) and Cardillo (3-2—5) sparked the offense as the Blue Knights rolled to the 39th Canal Cup against Bourne, then beat Nauset to clinch a share of the Cape & Islands Atlantic championship.

Nick Blonde, Rockland — In his final high school game, the senior forward reached 100 points for his career with a goal and two assists as the Bulldogs edged Abington, 5-3.

Dane Carter, Concord-Carlisle — Carter completed his abbreviated junior season by surpassing 100 career points with a hat trick and assist in a win over Newton South in the Dual County League Cup semifinals. Carter had a 8-17—25 line in just 10 games for the Patriots.

Advertisement

Kyle LoNigro, St. Mary’s — The A senior captain from Saugus scored a pair of goals to propel the Spartans to their 4-1 victory over previously unbeaten Archbishop Williams for the Catholic Central League Cup championship.

Kevin McGrath, Xaverian — The senior goalie backstopped the Hawks’ Catholic Conference championship win with 25 saves, none bigger than the second-half penalty shot stop on Catholic Memorial’s Glen Considine. McGrath and the Hawks allowed only eight goals over their final eight games.

Mikey Pineau, Abington — The junior forward had a huge final week with nine goals and two assists in four games. With 14-20—34 for the season, he finished just behind Green Wave teammate John Polito (18-18-36).

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.

Boston Globe video