Nauset boys’ basketball beat Barnstable at the buzzer in Cape & Islands tournament

“They just wanted to play another game,” said coach Nauset coach John McCarthy. “With everything that’s been going on this year with [COVID-19] and wearing the masks and all this stuff, we wanted to practice another day tomorrow.”

With the game tied at 56 and the clock ticking under 10 seconds, the Warriors’ 3-point attempt fell short and into the arms of Daniels (14 points) who made the layup to propel the hosts to the semifinals.

A press defense, a few made 3′s, and a buzzer-beating putback by junior Keleb Daniels were the decisive moments as the Nauset Regional boys’ basketball team pulled out a 58-56 victory over Barnstable Monday night in the preliminary round of the Cape & Islands tournament.

After taking a seven-point lead in the first quarter, the Warriors were held to 6 points in the second. The Red Raiders switched to a zone in the second half and juniors Cam Beer (8 points) and Jeff McCarthy (8 points) responded with two 3′s apiece in the fourth quarter.

In the final minutes, with Nauset trailing by 4, Coach McCarthy called for a press defense that produced two steals and two layups by junior Mikey Gray and Daniels, respectively, to tie the game .

Seth Asiimwe also contributed 14 points to the host’s total, completing a group of juniors who McCarthy said have been playing together since fourth grade. The Warriors play at Falmouth in the semifinals Wednesday at 6.

Latin Academy 69, Madison Park 50 — Senior Abdulahi Aden scored 17 points and classmate Mason Lawson chipped in 16 points to go along with seven steals to help the Dragons stay unbeaten (8-0) in Boston City League play.

Monomoy 50, Falmouth Academy 20 — Senior Aidan Melton had 13 points for the Sharks in their win over the Mariners in the first round of the Cape & Islands Lighthouse tournament.

Snowden 61, East Boston 48 — Junior guard Omari Brooks led all scorers with 25 points and senior guard Lansana Kaba added 20 for the Cougars (6-2), who earned a share of the Boston City League Central title.

Girls’ basketball

East Boston 43, Snowden 30 — Senior guard Madison Theriault had 20 points and senior center Kennetta Roebuck chipped in 14 for the Jets (2-5) at McCormack Middle School.

Latin Academy 73, Madison Park 28 — Senior Jordan Bellot established a new career-high with 40 points for the Dragons (7-2), narrowly missing the school record of 43.

Nauset 64, Nantucket 30 — Senior Avery Burns accounted for half of her team’s 64 points, pouring in 32 for the Warriors (12-1) in their victory over the Whalers in the first round of the Cape & Islands Atlantic tournament.