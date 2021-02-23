PGA Championship to cap attendance at 10,000

The PGA Championship will cap attendance at 10,000 spectators per round when it plays The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina in May. The move to play with limited spectator capacity because of coronavirus concerns was made in coordination with the state of South Carolina, area medical authorities, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were an estimated 30,000 people per day when Rory McIlroy won the 2012 event on Kiawah Island.

Basketball

Pau Gasol returning to play for FC Barcelona

Pau Gasol is going home, announcing Tuesday he will sign to play with FC Barcelona again and rejoin the franchise with which he started his professional basketball career more than 20 years ago. Gasol is a six-time NBA All-Star, winning a pair of championships with the Lakers. The 40-year-old who was born in Barcelona last appeared in the NBA March 10, 2019, for Milwaukee.

Tennis

Andy Murray swept in first match since October

Andy Murray lost in straight sets to No. 83-ranked Egor Gerasimov at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier in the former No. 1′s first ATP Tour match since October. Murray’s lack of match fitness was apparent as he was beaten, 7-6 (8), 6-1 by the big-serving Belarusian in one hour and 44 minutes in the first round of the indoor hard-court event in Montpellier. Murray tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before he was due to board a charter flight to Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open last month. He was forced to withdrew from the year’s first Grand Slam tournament, saying he could not figure out a workable quarantine that would allow him to compete amid the pandemic. The British player is currently ranked 121st as he works his way back from hip issues that led to two operations.

NHL

Blues get more bad injury news

The banged-up St. Louis Blues got more bad injury news with word defenseman Carl Gunnarsson won’t play again this season and forward Ivan Barbashev is out at least six weeks. Gunnarsson injured his right knee when he got tangled up with Kings forward Gabe Vilardi midway through a 3-0 loss to Los Angeles on Monday night. Barbashev had surgery on his left ankle Tuesday morning and will be re-evaluated in early April. St. Louis was already without top winger Vladimir Tarasenko, forwards Jaden Schwartz, Robert Thomas and Tyler Bozak, and No. 1 defenseman Colton Parayko. The additional injuries to Gunnarsson and Barbashev will further test the Blues’ depth.

Miscellany

Two more horses die at Golden Gate

A 4-year-old gelding and a 5-year-old mare died in training incidents at Golden Gate Fields, the third and fourth thoroughbreds to die at the Northern California racetrack this year. The gelding named Sweet Boy died Saturday, and the California Horse Racing Board’s website lists it as a sudden death. My Three Kids died Sunday, according to the racing board. Two other thoroughbreds have died at Golden Gate this year … Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Efrain Álvarez is on the 48-man preliminary roster for both the United States and Mexico for the Olympic men’s soccer qualifying tournament in North and Central America and the Caribbean. Now 18, Álvarez played for the US at an under-15 tournament in 2016, then switched to Mexico and played for El Tri at the 2019 Under-17 World Cup. He attended US national team training in December but did not appear in the exhibition against El Salvador in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.







