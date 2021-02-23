Red Sox’ Sam Kennedy’s Acies Acquisition files papers on next pursuit

One down, at least one more to go.
After wrapping up its first deal at the beginning of the month, Acies Acquisition, the SPAC for which Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy serves on the board of directors, filed papers this week on its next blank check pursuit, according to Sportico.
The $250 million in capital Acies Acquisition Corp. II seeks to raise will be earmarked for another live-event business to bring public.
On Feb. 1, Acies announced its merger with PlayStudios in a deal that values the California-based game producer at $1.1 billion. The original Acies sought to raise $200 million.
Kennedy said in January his involvement in Acies was a résumé-rounding experience and “a short-term assignment.”
According to its SEC filing papers, Acies said it is “focused on identifying a business combination target within the live, location-based, and mobile experiential entertainment industries” with a special interest in “live events, family entertainment, casino gaming, destination hospitality, sports, sports betting, and iGaming.”
A SPAC is a blank-check company formed to raise capital to acquire minority or controlling interest in an existing company and take it public.
